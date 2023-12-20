How will Houthi attacks affect Israel and world trade?

SHAFAQNA- In a show of solidarity with Palestinians, Yemen’s Houthi group has targeted ships route to Israeli ports, resulting in significant expenses for major global shipping companies, forcing them to redirect their vessels.

The Iran aligned faction has insisted that Israel permit the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, a region that has been severely affected by over two months of Israeli blockade and attacks. The Yemeni group has also urged Israel to stop its ruthless conflict in Gaza, which has resulted in the death of more than 19,000 Palestinians.

Source: Al Jazeera

