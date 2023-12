SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Al-Sudani, on Wednesday (20 Dec. 2023) instructed for the military forces to be placed on high alert of readiness.

According to a document that has been reviewed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, ordered the vacations suspension and the entry of the Army Forces on high alert from 14th to 20th of December”.

