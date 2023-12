SHAFAQNA- In an announcement made on Tuesday (19 Dec. 2023), the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced that Iraq has been appointed as the Deputy Head of Mission for the Office of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Yemen.



INA received a statement from MOFA’s Spokesperson Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, stating that: “UN’s Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, announced the appointment of the Iraqi Diplomat Sarhad Fattah to the post.”

Source: INA

