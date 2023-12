SHAFAQNA- Yesterday (19 Dec. 2023) Manchester City faced Japan’s Urawa Reds, the Champion of Asia, in the Club World Cup and won with a decisive result of 3-0.

The Saudi Al-Riyazia reported that Japan’s Urawa Reds “had nothing to say” as the Champion of the 2022 AFC Champions League and easily lost to the European Champion.

