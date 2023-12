SHAFAQNA- Premier Anwar Ibrahim declared on Wednesday (20 Dec. 2023) that ships bearing the Israeli flag will no longer be permitted to dock in Malaysia.

Any ships heading towards Israel will likewise be prohibited from taking on goods at Malaysian ports.

“These restrictions are a response to Israel’s actions that ignore basic humanitarian principles and violate international law through continuous massacres and atrocities against the Palestinians,” stated Anwar.

Source: Palinfo

