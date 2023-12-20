Gaza: Telecommunication & Internet services completely suspended for sixth time

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Telecommunications Company announced on Wednesday that due to the continued Israeli aggression, Telecommunication and Internet services in the Gaza Strip have been completely suspended.

The Ooredoo company, on the other hand, announced the destruction of generators that supply telecommunications and Internet companies with electricity in the center and south of the Gaza Strip, while they partially continue to work in the north.

This is the sixth a time when Gaza has been affected by a total communications blackout since the start of the Israeli offensive on October 7.

Source: Palinfo

www.shafaqna.com