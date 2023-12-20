English
Inter should sign Taremi in winter

SHAFAQNA- Former Roma and Parma midfielder Stefano Impallomeni recommended to to the managers of the Inter Milan, to improve the situation of the front line, that “Mehdi Taremi should come to Inter this winter, summer would be late.”

Impallomeni believes that “Inter needs to sign Taremi quickly” to solve their scoring problem in the attack line. And declares that the Italian club’s managers’ delay is not correct.

He added that Taremi should join Inter in January instead of waiting until June, because Inter requires a proficient goal scorer to compete in both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.

Source: Fars News

