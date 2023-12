SHAFAQNA- The Brazil national team doctor stated that Neymar Jr., the team’s captain, will miss the Copa America 2024.

Rodrigo Lasmar informed the Brazilian media that : “There won’t be time, it’s too early. There’s no point in trying to skip steps to recover him a month earlier, taking unnecessary risks.”

Neymar has been dealing with a knee injury involving a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus tear since October.

Source: aa

