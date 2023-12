SHAFAQNA- In a friendly match on Tuesday (Dec. 20), men’s beach soccer team of Iran suffered a 2-1 defeat against Senegal.

The match took place in Bushehr city as a part of the preparations for the upcoming 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran will kick off the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup on February 15, 2024, as they face Spain in Group B. Tahiti and Argentina are in this group too.

Source: Tasnim

