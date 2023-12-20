SHAFANA- by referring to the accomplished planning for signing the free trade agreement of the Eurasian Economic Union with the Islamic Republic of Iran, minister of trade of the Eurasian Economic Union in Saint Petersburg, Russia said: Iran will become one of the main partners of the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to IRNA report on Wednesday evening from the embassy of Iran in Moscow, Andrey Slepnev said these words in a meeting with Kazem Jalali, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow.

Minister of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Union announced this agreement is the most important cooperation document between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran. He maintained that by signing this document, Iran will become one of the important partners of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to Moskow, also stated that the free trade agreement between our country and the Eurasian Economic Union is the result of intensive negotiations and will of the parties to develop their relations.

According to this report, in this meeting that occurred at the beginning of trip of minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran to Russia and signing of the free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, both parties emphasized development of cooperation between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Source: irna

www.shafaqna.com