Israel attacked southern Lebanon and Syria again

SHAFAQNA- The Israel Defense Forces announced in a statement on Wednesday night that the air force of this regime bombarded an operational headquarters belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

According to IRNA, quoting the Al Jazeera Media Network, the Israel Defense Forces also announced: We shot the military force that approached the border fence in Metula.

Also, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the attack on Syria’s territory and announced: We monitored four shooting operations from Syria’s territory and attacked the source of this shooting and position of the Syrian army.

Earlier, Al Jazeera had reported about the Israeli missile attack from the occupied Shebaa Farms towards Syria’s territory.

Also, this news agency announced that Israel has bombarded Markaba in southern Lebanon.

No news has been released yet about the possible casualties of these attacks.

With the beginning of the “Al-Aqsa Storm” operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, Lebanon’s Hezbollah has performed daily and heavy operations against the goals of the Zionist regime inside the Palestinian territory to entertain a large part of the Zionist military in the north of Palestine and decrease the pressure on the Resistance in Gaza.

