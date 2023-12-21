CNN: Hamas influence increased since October 7

SHAFAQNA- New analysis by US intelligence agencies show that since Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7, Hamas’ credibility and influence has increased.

Several polls has been conducted since October 7 among Palestinians in different regions. The results of a poll conducted during the first week of November found 68% Palestinians in the West Bank and 47% in Gaza support the October 7 Hamas operation.

An other polling from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research has shown the growth of support for Hamas in the West Bank has surged from 12% in September to around 44% in December.

Source: CNN

