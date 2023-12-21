English
International Shia News Agency
Middle East

OHCHR accused Israel of slaughtering unarmed Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- OHCHR has urged for an unbiased investigation into claims that Israeli forces might have committed “a potential war crime” by allegedly executing a minimum of 11 Palestinian men in Gaza.

The statement released on Wednesday (20 Dec. 2023) by the Office of the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) mentioned: “The Israeli authorities must immediately institute an independent, thorough and effective investigation into these allegations, and if found to be substantiated, those responsible must be brought to justice and measures implemented to prevent any such serious violations from recurring.”

Source: aljazeera

