SHAFAQNA- During a press conference on Thursday (21 Dec. 2023), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Tunisia is keen on increasing its import of Russian grain, and Moscow is ready to fulfill the demand of the North African countries.

In accordance with Lavrov, Russia-Tunisia are striving to broaden their mutual collaboration, specifically in relation to agriculture and energy fields.

Source: RT

