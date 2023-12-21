WAFA: Many factories in Gaza’s industrial estate destroyed by Israeli bombings

SHAFAQNA- The Investment Promotion and Industrial Estates Agency (IPIEA) reported today that a significant number of factories in the Gaza Industrial Estate (GIE) were either completely or partially destroyed by Israeli bombings. Additionally, the project aimed at generating electricity from solar energy experienced a loss of around 40 to 50 in its production capacity as a result of the attacks.

The Israeli airstrikes caused significant damage to the IPIEA administrative building and the civil defense department in the GIE. Numerous industrial facilities, including those housing chemicals and highly flammable materials like cleaning supplies, food products, beverages, plastics, furniture, and cosmetics factories, also experienced extensive fires.

Source: WAFA

