SHAFAQNA- About 150 employees of the Dutch government’s ministries in The Hague took a stand by displaying signs and unveiling a banner that stated “Civil Servants Demand Ceasefire.”

Angelique Eijpe, the group’s spokesperson, stated: “There’s concern over the fact that the Dutch government is still not calling for a permanent ceasefire and that is in essence why we’re here today.”

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com