The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s letter of condolences to new Kuwaiti Emir & his response [Photo]

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority, issued a message of condolences to the new Emir of Kuwait, following the demise of the late Kuwaiti Emir. Likewise, the new Kuwaiti Emir responded to the letter of His Eminence.

According to Shafaqna, here is the full text of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani messages:

In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Ina Lilah Waina Allah Rajiun

His Excellency Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait

Assalamualaikum Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh

We extend our sincere condolences and sympathies to you and the noble people of Kuwait on the occasion of the demise of His Highness Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and we pray to the Almighty God to bestow his mercy on the deceased and grant patience and peace to his family and loved ones.

Please accept our prayers for health and well-being of Your Excellency and the progress and prosperity of the dear country of Kuwait.

December 16, 2023

Emir of Kuwait’s letter also reads:

The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Al-Hussaini Al-Sistani

Assalamualaikum Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh

Your message of condolences to us and the people of Kuwait on the occasion of the demise of the late Emir of the country Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was received.

In this way, we sincerely appreciate and thank you for your sincere condolences and sympathy in this great calamity, and we ask the Almighty God to bless the deceased with mercy, forgiveness and great satisfaction, and raise his ranks in heaven.

We wish Your Eminence good health and continued well-being, and that no harm will happen to you dear one.

Please accept our sincere appreciation

Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Emir of Kuwait

December 18, 2023

