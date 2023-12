SHAFAQNA- Mickey Levy, chairman of the Israeli government s oversight committee and a member of the Knesset, has warned that the occupying power is “facing an economic catastrophe” under the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to the Israeli newspaper Maariv, a senior official said that the state budget has become a predatory budget” and criticized Netanyahu s actions as ridiculous and scary.

Source: Almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com