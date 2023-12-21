Fox News: Biden owes ‘Muslim voters’

SHAFAQNA- The conservative news channel Fox News wrote that Ilhan Omar personally warned Joe Biden that if he ignores the heartbroken young Muslim voters, his re election will face many serious problems.

Omar told Fox News that Biden owes to Muslim voters, and this group played an important role in his election in the previous US presidential election.

According to Fox News; Ilhan Omar, Democratic representative and one of the four progressive representatives of the so-called “Squad” group – said that he personally warned President Biden not to take the votes of Muslim voters and young voters for granted in his ballot in the 2024 election.

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar said he warned President Joe Biden that the Muslim vote played a very, very important role in his success in the 2020 presidential election – and to repeat this process in the 2024 election, he must address Muslim concerns about the Israel-Hamas war. Listen before the 2024 election.

