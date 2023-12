SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Prisoners Club has released a statement stating that Israeli forces have detained over 4,655 individuals in the West Bank since October 7.

Israeli forces carry out daily incursions into cities, towns, and refugee camps in the West Bank. In a previous update, we shared information about an ongoing operation in Ramallah, where numerous Palestinians sustained injuries and one individual was apprehended.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com