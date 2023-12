SHAFAQNA- Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted an Israeli media report that Palestinian prisoner Tahir Abu Assab was beaten to death by 19 Israeli prison guards as confirmed by Israeli media.

Israel Prison Service (IPS) guards beat 38 year old Abu Assab to death last month.

The Israeli Hayom’s report was quoted by the Wafa, which said he was from Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank and was killed in Israel’s Ktziot Prison, the largest detention center in al-Naqab.

Source: Almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com