Bethlehem’s Christmas economy suffers amid ongoing war

SHAFAQNA- The West Bank city is losing Christmas tourism due to daily Israeli raids and ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Revered as The City of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the birthplace of Christ (AS), is usually packed with thousands of pilgrims and tourists in December.

A huge Christmas tree, parades and religious ceremonies usually kick off the seasonal celebrations at the birthplace. However, due to Israel’s ongoing attack on Gaza and economic difficulties, none of that is happening this year.

