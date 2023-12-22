English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastOther News

USA ready to support a watered-down resolution

0

SHAFAQNA- The United States has signaled that it will support a watered down UN’s Security Council Resolution on Israeli-Palestinian war will provide more humanitarian aid to Gaza after weeks of negotiations and four delays, but some countries want a tougher text that would include a now-dropped call for a ceasefire.

The UN’s Security Council again postponed a vote on the resolution Thursday (21 Dec. 2023) after a revised draft was debated by council members behind closed doors for more than an hour.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Reports: USA sets start of 2024 to end Israeli attacks on Gaza

leila yazdani

USA pledges to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050

leila yazdani

Newarab: USA-Israel & Hamas in talks to reach deal to pause conflict

asadian

Expert: China will be second “superpower of world” in next twenty years

asadian

USA: Authorities began deporting Venezuelan migrants back to their country

asadian

HRW: USA fails to redress Iraqi torture victims at prisons

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.