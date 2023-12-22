USA ready to support a watered-down resolution

SHAFAQNA- The United States has signaled that it will support a watered down UN’s Security Council Resolution on Israeli-Palestinian war will provide more humanitarian aid to Gaza after weeks of negotiations and four delays, but some countries want a tougher text that would include a now-dropped call for a ceasefire.

The UN’s Security Council again postponed a vote on the resolution Thursday (21 Dec. 2023) after a revised draft was debated by council members behind closed doors for more than an hour.

Source: Al Jazeera

