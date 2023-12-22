English
Is there a possible discord between Biden and Netanyahu?

SHAFAQNA- In a departure from his previous staunch support for Israel, President Joe Biden recently modified his language and expressed his strongest disapproval of the country since the beginning of the Gaza conflict.

During a fundraising event on December 12, Biden expressed concerns that Israel’s “indiscriminate bombing” in the Palestinian territory is causing a decline in its global backing.

Those two terms sparked numerous news headlines. CNN reported that the “rifts” between Biden and the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had finally “spilled into public view”. In an article, The Washington Post indicated that the two leaders were on course for a “collision.”

