Refugees along Balkan route face a new crisis this winter

SHAFAQNA- As winter sets in, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) warns that refugees and asylum seekers arriving in Europe along the Balkan route will be at risk are faced with a new humanitarian crisis situation.

IRC data in Trieste, the main entry point for those crossing the Balkan route into Italy, shows that the humanitarian situation of hundreds of people at the crossing remains serious due to the lack of official reception facilities City. Since the number of asylum seekers increases in autumn, around 400 applicants for protection are looking for a safe and warm place to stay as the cold season begins.

Countless people are currently living on the Balkan route in places like Serbia in occupied settlements and forests, without access to adequate means to survive the coming winter. IRC partners in Bulgaria reported that refugees are seeking help purchasing winter clothing and warm blankets.

Source: Reliefweb

