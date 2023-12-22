English
NNA: EU declares fresh aid for Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- In the current era of unpredictability and insecurity in the vicinity, the European Union reiterates its backing for the inhabitants of Lebanon and has resolved to assign a sum of 205.5 million Euros to cater to various key sectors in order to bolster the stability and revival of the countriy.

As a primary objective, the European Union will persist in aiding Lebanon in improving its border management system by providing financial and technical support to align it with global norms. This will have a positive impact on Lebanon’s general security and stability, despite the uncertainties and threats in the region.

Source: NNA

www.shafaqna.com

