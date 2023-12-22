Iraq: Health Minister declares initiation of ventures in pharmaceutical sector with four countries

SHAFAQNA- The health minister, Saleh Al-Hasnawi, declared on Friday that collaborative initiatives with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, and China have been initiated. These efforts aim to enhance pharmaceutical security in Iraq.

Al Hasnawi also mentioned the agreement made with the minister of industry and minerals, Khaled Batal Al-Najm, to establish a pharmaceutical industrial city in Yusufiyah. Furthermore, he disclosed that the private sector has submitted more than 40 requests to establish new pharmaceutical factories.

Al-Hasnawi, speaking to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), revealed that “the ministry has about 5 partnership projects, one of these projects is between two Iraqi and Saudi companies for medical supplies, besides an Iraqi partnership with two Egyptian companies, and another with an Iranian company,” stressing that “the doors are open, the last of which was for one of the development companies with one of the very advanced research centers in China.”

Source: INA

