SHAFAQNA-A poll conducted by the Lazar Institute and published in the Israeli daily Maariv, showed 67% of Israelis support the idea of exchanging Palestinian prisoners for Israeli captives of Hamas in order to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

Around 22 percent of the participants expressed their disapproval towards reaching an agreement in return for a ceasefire, while approximately 11 percent stated that they were unsure about their stance.

Source: aljazeera

