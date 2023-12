SHAFAQNA- Russia appealed for an immediate ceasefire on the UNSC resolution on Gaza, but US vetoed it once more. Finally, the United Nations Security Council voted for a resolution demanding the “safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale,” under UNSC Resolution 2722.

The resolution also calls for the development of “conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities”

Source: Al Mayadeen

