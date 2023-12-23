Special Representative of the United Nations in Afghan Affairs: The Hazara Shia community in Afghanistan continues to be at risk of disproportionate vulnerability.

Shafaqna Afghanistan- ROZA ISAKOVNA OTUNBAYEVA, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Afghanistan and the head of UNAMA, stated in the United Nations Security Council meeting regarding Afghanistan that the Hazara Shia community remains disproportionately vulnerable.

According to the Shafaqna Afghanistan news agency, Otunbayeva, speaking in the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, added that three recent attacks against Hazara Shias resulting in 39 casualties have been recorded in the period covered by the latest report of the United Nations Secretary-General.

Ms. Otunbayeva stated that the responsibility for these attacks lies with the Khorasan branch of the ISIS terrorist group.

She also mentioned recent targeted attacks in Herat, where nine Shia clerics were killed in three deliberate attacks against Hazara Shia religious leaders in this province.

In her address, she called for increased direct interaction with the Taliban, including in Kabul, emphasizing the necessity to make more use of the Taliban’s inclination for dialogue with the international community.

