Director of ME Studies Center: “Israel trying to escalate resistance into broader war”

SHAFAQNA- “Hisham Jaber,” retired Lebanese army general and director of the Middle East Studies Center, said: “The enemy is trying to escalate resistance into a broader war.”

According to Shafaqna, General Jaber, in an exclusive interview with Shafaqna Lebanon, stated: “The enemy feels confused, and whether in Gaza or southern Lebanon, it engages in many foolish actions without achieving any of its goals.

He continued on this matter: They bombed the outskirts of Al-Tanf, which is far from the military operations and conflict zones, just as they bombed an aluminum factory in the Toul Nabatieh region last month and justified their action to UNIFIL, claiming that the bombing of this factory happened by mistake.”

General Jaber emphasized: “The enemy does not hesitate to target any place without any doubt. They bombard all regions with their foolishness. This is certainly a violation of engagement rules, and Hezbollah responded to the enemy’s actions on Monday by targeting the city of Safed, located 15 to 20 kilometers from the Lebanese borders. This party also targeted a military center in Netanya, north of Haifa, in response to these attacks.”

The retired Lebanese army general stated: Hezbollah has announced that if the enemy continues to violate engagement rules, it will respond in kind, but this party is not seeking an all-encompassing confrontation, while the enemy, backed by American support and taking refuge with Americans, seeks to escalate resistance into a broader war. The recent visit of American resistance to Gaza was not for Gaza; rather, they believe that if this war continues, it will turn into a regional war.”

He added: “The enemy is currently preparing plans to invade Lebanon, but does it have the courage to initiate the first strike? The answer is negative, but nonetheless, it tempts Hezbollah to be the breaker of a broad and extensive front because this is much better for them, as it is said in science, politics, history, and the region that anyone who opens such a broad front is an initiator, and this is different from someone in a defensive position.”

This military analyst concluded: Israel bears responsibility towards its people and the world, and the possibility of conflicts turning into a regional, and perhaps larger, war, just as the Americans have asked this regime not to be the initiator of such a battle, but if attacked, they will rush to their aid.”

In the end of his remarks, referring to Hezbollah’s awareness of this issue and its consideration of Lebanon’s internal situation, and that it will never be the initiator of such a battle, he added: Imam Ali (A.S) says: “Anger takes away two-thirds of reason.” Hezbollah’s anger is high, but we, followers of Imam Ali (A.S), are aware that such anger should not distort our logic. Hezbollah acts consciously, courageously, and at the same time, without the negligence that drags the region into a large war.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian