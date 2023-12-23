Poll: 96% of Saudis oppose ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA- New poll shows 96% of Saudis say Arab countries should cut all ties with Israel to protest the war in Gaza, this poses a problem. a significant challenge to the Biden administration’s efforts for Saudi Arabia to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

According to the poll, 40% of Saudis expressed a positive opinion of Hamas, compared with 10% in a poll a few months before the war. started. Only 16% of Saudis in the poll conducted that Hamas should stop calling for Israel’s destruction and agree to the creation of side-by-side Palestinian and Israeli states – the “two-state solution” to the conflict that the Saudi government openly proclaims. donate.

The poll conducted by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a pro Israel research organization, surveyed 1,000 Saudis from November 14 to December 6.

Source: The New York Times

