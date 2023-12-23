SETI Institute: Possibility of communication involving non human intelligence

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The Whale-SETI team has been studying humpback whale communication systems in an effort to develop intelligence filters for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

A group of researchers from the SETI Institute, University of California Davis, and the Alaska Whale Foundation recently had an awe-inspiring experience when they came into contact with a highly intelligent non human species in the sea. The Whale SETI team is researching the communication systems of humpback whales to create intelligent filters for detecting extraterrestrial intelligence. In reaction to a humpback whale ‘contact’ call transmitted into the ocean through an underwater speaker, a humpback whale named Twain came near and swam around the team’s boat, while engaging in a conversational manner by responding to the whale’s ‘greeting signal.’ Throughout the 20 minute interaction, Twain replied to every playback call and replicated the time intervals between each signal.

The latest edition of the journal Peer J features a descriptive and analytical account of the encounter, as mentioned in the text. According to the article titled “Interactive Bioacoustic Playback as a Tool for Detecting and Exploring Nonhuman Intelligence: “Conversing” with an Alaskan Humpback Whale.” “We believe this is the first such communicative exchange between humans and humpback whales in the humpback “language,” Brenda McCowan, a researcher from of U.C. Davis stated. “Humpback whales are extremely intelligent, have complex social systems, make tools – nets out of bubbles to catch fish -, and communicate extensively with both songs and social calls,” explained coauthor, Fred Sharpe, from the Alaska Whale Foundation.

Source: SETI

