Iran-Egypt presidents talk over phone

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Mr Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of Egypt, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi congratulated the successful holding of the Presidential elections in the country and wishing him success in the new term, and stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the development of relations in various fields with the friendly and Muslim country of Egypt”.

The President stated that having common religious foundations has created a cordial relationship between the two nations of Iran and Egypt, which is a favourable ground for deepening the relations between them, and said, “According to Imam Khomeini (RA), the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is always based on promoting the dignity of Muslims and unity of Shia and Sunni, and in this regard, we have always declared that the realisation of the rights of the Palestinian nation is the first issue of the Islamic world”.

Dr Raisi pointed out that today it is well seen that the theory of the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Zionist regime is a cancerous tumour and a serious threat to security and peace in the region has been proven to everyone, and stated, “Today, everyone is also witnessing that the United States, as it is hypocritically calling everyone to exercise self-restraint, it is the main supporter and the cause of continuing the crimes of the Zionist regime, and it naturally cannot play a caring and peace-making role in Gaza”.

While announcing Iran’s readiness to use all its capabilities in order to stop the Zionist regime’s genocide and provide aid to the oppressed but powerful Palestinians of Gaza, the President said, “We expect Egypt to use all its capacities to stop the Zionist regime’s attacks on Gaza, start providing aid and fulfil the rights of the people of Palestine”.

In this telephone conversation, the President of Egypt, Mr Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, also expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to talk with Dr Raisi again after the meeting of the two Presidents on the sidelines of the OIC Summit in Riyadh, as well as expressing his gratitude for the congratulations on the occasion of his re-election to his new term, saying, “Iran and Egypt can play an effective role in establishing stability and security in the region due to their high historical and civilisational position and having diverse capacities”.

While appreciating the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen relations with neighbouring countries and the region, the Egyptian President emphasised his country’s readiness to take practical steps to resolve issues between the two countries.

El-Sisi also pointed out that Egypt has used all its efforts to stop the attacks on Gaza, to provide aid to the people of this region, and to uphold the rights of the Palestinians, and stated, “I also appreciate the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the people of Gaza and we believe that Iran plays an effective role in establishing stability in the region”.

