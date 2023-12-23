Experts: To justify its brutality, Israel says Gaza war is like WWII

SHAFAQNA- Israel’s continuous bombardment of the Gaza Strip had been ongoing for three weeks when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the country was questioned about the significant number of civilian casualties in the Palestinian region.

Netanyahu, who previously referenced the 9/11 attacks on New York’s Twin Towers and the Pentagon in 2001 to characterize the lethal Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7, turned to the events of the second world war for support on this particular instance.

Source: Al Jazeera

