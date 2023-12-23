Central Gaza: Israel demanded evacuation of Palestinians from “death corridor”

SHAFAQNA- In a continued effort to intensify its attacks on the Gaza Strip, Israel has issued a new order demanding Palestinians to evacuate certain areas in central Gaza. This directive is part of a series of measures that aim to confine the already besieged enclave’s population of 2.3 million to an even smaller space.

In an effort to ensure the safety of the people, the Israeli military commanded families in Bureij and areas of Nuseirat in central Gaza to evacuate to shelters located in Deir el-Balah in southern Gaza.

Source: Al Jazeera