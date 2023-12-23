English
Fayyad: PLO should broaden its scope to incorporate Hamas

SHAFAQNA- Former Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Salam Fayyad, asserts that Palestinians should prioritize their own interests rather than focusing on Israel.

According to Salam Fayyad, the ex-prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, national liberation movements aren’t founded upon the desires of their adversaries.

To gain legitimacy among the Palestinian people, the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) must include Hamas and Islamic Jihad in its membership, according to Fayyad in a conversation with host Steve Clemons.

Source: Al Jazeera

