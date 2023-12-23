English
Mufti of Moscow says: Muslims may use crypto through following certain restrictions

SHAFAQNA- According to Mufti of Moscow Ildar Alyautdinov on Friday, the Russian Council of Ulema has adopted a decree based on which Muslims are allowed to circulate and invest in cryptocurrency under certain conditions.

He stated that the council encourages the development of internet technologies which improve people’s quality of life. The cryptocurrency is permitted only if it is a currency, commodity or a financial asset. Also, the council discussed whether Russian Muslims could release mortgage loans to purchase housing considering Russian laws that have recently adopted to permit the experimental use of Islamic banking and finance instruments.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

