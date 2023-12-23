EU nation pays rejected asylum seekers for voluntary return home

SHAFAQNA- The Finnish Interior Ministry uncovered the new “voluntary return assistance” program and announced on Thursday that rejected asylum seekers in Finland may possibly receive a huge sum of money from Helsinki that starts next year in case they agree to return to their countries of origin.

This program aims to encourage leaving the country as soon as possible and abstaining from asking urgently the asylum decision. Despite their country of origin, asylum seekers can apply for the grant. According to the Finnish authorities, the money can be spent to cover the travel expenses or commodity support. Also, a returnee can use the money to receive education or start a small business at home.

Finland struggles to restrict the inflow of migrants and asylum seekers on its eastern border with Russia. By referring to the increased number of migrants from third nations who seek to cross into its territory from Russia, the Nordic nation had to close its border crossings with Russia gradually last month.

The Council of Europe criticized Helsinki’s decision to shut down the border in December while pointed to concerns about effective access to legal entry for asylum seekers and noticeable risks for the health and life of migrants.

Source: RT

