Hamas: Fate of Palestinian prisoners must be revealed

SHAFAQNA- Hamas has urged the Red Cross and organizations advocating for prisoners’ rights to exert pressure on Israel in order to compel them to disclose the status of numerous Palestinians held by Israeli forces in Gaza.

An immense majority of Palestinian detainees were captured through a quasi-legal procedure called administrative detention, wherein Palestinians are initially imprisoned for a period of six months. Their detentions can be extended multiple times for an unspecified duration without any charges or trials.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com