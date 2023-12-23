English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsMiddle EastOther News

Hamas: Fate of Palestinian prisoners must be revealed

0

SHAFAQNA- Hamas has urged the Red Cross and organizations advocating for prisoners’ rights to exert pressure on Israel in order to compel them to disclose the status of numerous Palestinians held by Israeli forces in Gaza.

An immense majority of Palestinian detainees were captured through a quasi-legal procedure called administrative detention, wherein Palestinians are initially imprisoned for a period of six months. Their detentions can be extended multiple times for an unspecified duration without any charges or trials.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Rotting bodies on the streets of Gaza

rahman samadreza

Central Gaza: Israel demanded evacuation of Palestinians from “death corridor”

parniani

Poll suggests Israelis want Gaza ceasefire deal

rahman samadreza

Israeli forces arrested thousands of Palestinians

rahman samadreza

OHCHR accused Israel of slaughtering unarmed Palestinians

rahman samadreza

CNN: Hamas’s influence increased since October 7

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.