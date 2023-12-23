EU state wants Ukrainians to go home

SHAFAQNA- On Friday, Immigration Minister Kaare Dybvad said that when peace is established with Russia, Ukrainian nationals who apply for asylum in Denmark won’t be welcome to stay.

Under a special law, more than 30,000 Ukrainians have applied for refugee status in Denmark. However, this law is terminated in March 2025. According to a poll conducted by the University of Copenhagen on a sample of 7,000 in September, nearly half of the refugees would like to stay in Denmark even after the end of war in Ukraine.

Dybvad said: this is impossible and they must go back. We have nothing to be ashamed of and I expect the Ukrainians to be interested in reconstructing their own country.

At the beginning of this week, Germany told that only about a third of Ukrainians who attended “integration courses” received a passing grade. This is while, media investigations demonstrate that the refugees like welfare better than working.

Source: RT

