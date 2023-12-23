Quds News: Israel notified Egypt of its plans to seize control of Gaza-Egypt border

SHAFAQNA- In a Quds News Network exclusive report, insiders have disclosed that Israel has notified Egypt of its plans to seize control of the Gaza-Egypt border.

According to anonymous sources, the Israeli occupation has requested Egyptian soldiers to withdraw from the border region.

The sources indicated that the occupation informed Egypt that it would not bear responsibility for the protection of Egyptian soldiers while trying to occupy the border. The occupation stressed that the military operation in the region would go ahead irrespective of Egypt’s acceptance or rejection of the circumstances.

Source: Quds News

