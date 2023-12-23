New Jolfa: Armenian neighborhood in Isfahan+[Photos]

SHAFAQNA- In 1013 AH, when the Armenian residents of Jolfa city on the banks of the Aras River were oppressed by the Ottoman kings, Shah Abbas I of Safavi ordered that the residents of this area should be respectfully transferred first to the city of Tabriz and then to the city of Isfahan in Iran.

After entering Isfahan, an area in the north of Zayandehrud was allocated to Armenians to build their own neighborhood. Soon, Armenian businessmen and nobles, including Khaje Nazar and Khaje Avdik, began to build magnificent buildings and churches such as the Vank Church (Amenaprkich), the Saint Mary Church, and the Bedkhem church, which today Isfahan is a legacy of its Armenian citizens.

Source: IMNA

