Hebrew Media: Sinwar has an organized plan to end the war

SHAFAQNA- The Israel Broadcasting Authority reported on Friday that head of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza, “Yahya Sinwar”, has an “organized plan” to end the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7.

According to ISNA, this organization reported that, quoted by an informed source, this plan “includes withdrawal of the occupying forces as a part of a long-term ceasefire agreement and preserving some of the Zionist prisoners as a tool for bargaining in future.

Source: isna

www.shafaqna.com

