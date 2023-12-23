English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsMiddle EastOther News

Doctors have accused Israeli troops of disrespecting corpses

0

SHAFAQNA- According to claims made by hospital staff and patients, Israeli soldiers, during a raid on a hospital in northern Gaza, desecrated to the corpses of dead patients by using bulldozers, allowed a military dog to attack a wheelchair-bound man, and targeted doctors with gunfire, even after vetting them for terror links.

The claims pertain to a recent eight day mission conducted by the Israel forces at the Kamal Adwan Hospital. According to claims by Israeli military, Hamas purportedly utilized the hospital as a command and control hub.

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s Director: Israeli Army just orders people to move into areas where there are ongoing airstrikes

rahman samadreza

Gaza’s Health Ministry: More than 201 killed in the last 24 hours

rahman samadreza

Gaza: Discovery of dozens of decomposing bodies

rahman samadreza

Hamas: Fate of Palestinian prisoners must be revealed

rahman samadreza

Gaza war: Israel bombards al-Bureij refugee camp, 4 killed

asadian

Human Rights Monitor: Israeli prisons must be visited

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.