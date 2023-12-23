Doctors have accused Israeli troops of disrespecting corpses

SHAFAQNA- According to claims made by hospital staff and patients, Israeli soldiers, during a raid on a hospital in northern Gaza, desecrated to the corpses of dead patients by using bulldozers, allowed a military dog to attack a wheelchair-bound man, and targeted doctors with gunfire, even after vetting them for terror links.

The claims pertain to a recent eight day mission conducted by the Israel forces at the Kamal Adwan Hospital. According to claims by Israeli military, Hamas purportedly utilized the hospital as a command and control hub.

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com