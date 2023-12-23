English
UN’s Director: Israeli Army just orders people to move into areas where there are ongoing airstrikes

SHAFAQNA- Thomas White, Director of Affairs in Gaza for the primary United Nations organization in the region, has expressed his disapproval of the Israeli military’s request for the evacuation of additional areas in central Gaza. He claims that this action will affect over 150,000 individuals, including many who are already displaced.

White posted on social media platform X that: “The Israeli Army just orders people to move into areas where there are ongoing airstrikes. No place is safe, nowhere to go.”

Source: CNN

