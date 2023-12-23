Euro Med: Appeal for immediate dispatch of int’l delegation to Israeli prisons

SHAFAQNA- The Euro Med Human Rights Monitor has issued an urgent plea, urging the prompt establishment of an international delegation to inspect Israeli prisons and military detention camps. These facilities currently house over 8,000 Palestinian detainees, and mounting evidence suggests the occurrence of extensive human rights violations, including mass arrests, forced disappearances, torture, ill-treatment, and potentially even executions.

In a formal letter, the Euro Med Monitor urged the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN’s Committee on Enforced Disappearances, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to swiftly address the matter of Palestinian detainees, specifically those hailing from the Gaza. The organization requested immediate action to uncover the whereabouts and living conditions of these individuals.

