WHO-UNICEF described hunger crisis in Gaza as “catastrophic”

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a cautionary statement stating that individuals in Gaza are resorting to selling their possessions in order to obtain food. Additionally, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reported that over 80 percent of children in Gaza are experiencing extreme food insecurity.

In a statement on his social media account, Tedros Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasized that there is a pressing issue of hunger and an imminent famine crisis in Gaza.

Source: Palinfo

