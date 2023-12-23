Iraq: Calls for end to ongoing conflict in Gaza & to expedite delivery of humanitarian aid

SHAFAQNA- On Saturday, Iraqi Minister of Transport Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi delivered a speech on behalf of PM Muhammed S. Al-Sudani spoke at the Tehran International Conference on Palestine.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), He emphasized that the events in Gaza go beyond mere condemnations, as the acts of violence and mass killings against the Gaza population can be considered as acts of ethnic cleansing.

The speech emphasized the importance of standing firmly against the persistence of Zionism, The Iraqi government’s stance on the Palestinian issue rests on receiving strong domestic political and public backing from all Iraqis.

The speech ended with a call to end the war in Gaza and accelerate the delivery of urgent assistance to Palestinians who now live in difficult humanitarian conditions with the arrival of winter.

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com