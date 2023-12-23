Use of “scooter and bicycle” is free in Mecca

SHAFAQNA- The General Transport Center in Makkah and the holy sites created a plan on Saturday that includes promoting the use of light transport vehicles such as scooter and bicycle, as well as informing the community about how to use these vehicles in Makkah and the holy sites.

According to Shafaqna, the Middle East quoted by Al Khaleej Online wrote: this center explained the most general lines for starting this plan through holding a series of motivational sessions.

This plan is conducted by cooperation of the related institutions in Makkah and the holy sites, namely the Municipality, the General Department of Transportation, Umm Al-Qura University, and Kodane Development Company.

This plan will be implemented in sidewalks and neighborhoods, car parking lots, Mount Arafat and Umm Al-Qura University.

Umm Al-Qura University has taken action to accompany this plan by providing 30 scooters at four stations in the university campus.

Also, 70 electric scooters have been provided for more than 1,100 subscribers of this plan by Wadi Makkah Company for Technology.

Source: shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com